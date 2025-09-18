Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,265 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.6% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $93.77.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

