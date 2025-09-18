iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Stake Cut by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 90.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,793 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.00. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $93.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.