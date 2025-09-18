Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 247,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $50,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. SWAN Capital LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $203.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.15 and a 1 year high of $210.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total value of $1,009,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 101,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,099.75. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $160,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,450,734.65. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 569,422 shares of company stock worth $106,629,618. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.