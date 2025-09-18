Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Stake Reduced by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $57,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 214,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,738,000 after purchasing an additional 127,357 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 127,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3,242.7% in the first quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 58,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,113,000 after purchasing an additional 56,747 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $472.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $470.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.56. The company has a market cap of $178.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $623.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total value of $5,009,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,697,567.04. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

