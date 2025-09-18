Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Shares Sold by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 132.8% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 350,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,068,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 62,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT stock opened at $84.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.12 and its 200 day moving average is $81.96. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $84.74.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.