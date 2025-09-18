High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Sells 5,435 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $33,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $46.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The business had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

