Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 94,210 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 964,662 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 94,210 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $119,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of DIS stock opened at $115.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $208.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.10. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

