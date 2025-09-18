Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 36 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 161.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.2%

LMT stock opened at $473.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.26. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $618.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $446.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

