The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.7%

DIS opened at $115.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.97 and its 200-day moving average is $109.10. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

