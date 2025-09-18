Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 451 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $242.00 on Thursday. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $230.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.58.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total value of $545,377.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,245,694.69. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,077 shares of company stock worth $19,099,953. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Salesforce from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.