Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Bought by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,510 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.5% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $26,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 59,970 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $9,367,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Salesforce by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 344,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,016,000 after buying an additional 81,916 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,472,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Salesforce by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 114,532 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total transaction of $545,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,245,694.69. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,077 shares of company stock valued at $19,099,953 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce stock opened at $242.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.48 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.58.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

