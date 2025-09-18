QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,706 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,446 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 17,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 728,559 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $118,179,000 after purchasing an additional 82,110 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 413,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $65,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $165.26 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $182.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.22.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Arete upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,899 shares of company stock worth $1,992,121. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

