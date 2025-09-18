Weinberger Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Weinberger Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,747,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,357,000 after buying an additional 660,028 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,371,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,678,000 after buying an additional 1,778,345 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,628,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,902,000 after buying an additional 1,840,640 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,789,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,802,000 after purchasing an additional 362,543 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,599,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,051 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $60.02 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $60.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average is $55.01. The stock has a market cap of $172.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

