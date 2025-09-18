Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 308.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,957 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $21,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 41.5% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.5%

International Business Machines stock opened at $258.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.59 and its 200-day moving average is $257.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $296.16. The company has a market cap of $240.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Melius Research raised shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

