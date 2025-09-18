Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607,732 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $29,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $30.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

