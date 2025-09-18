Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 13,936 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.7% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 31.4% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,347 shares of the software company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the software company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.63.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $362.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.04. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $330.04 and a one year high of $557.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

