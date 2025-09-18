Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 69 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,082 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 2.9% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 0.3% in the first quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co increased its position in Adobe by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 1,368 shares of the software company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.63.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $362.07 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.04 and a 1-year high of $557.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $355.91 and a 200 day moving average of $378.04. The firm has a market cap of $153.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

