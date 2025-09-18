Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $46,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $688,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 130.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 32,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $4,033,055.43. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,244,543.88. This represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $407,190.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,891.17. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $288.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $301.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.18 and a 12-month high of $329.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.