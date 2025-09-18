Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $473.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $457.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.95. The stock has a market cap of $189.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $476.83.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

