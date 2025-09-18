Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC Invests $129,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $238.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.23 and its 200-day moving average is $211.66. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

