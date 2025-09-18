Swedbank AB Sells 456,393 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Swedbank AB cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,519,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,393 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $236,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,556,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,222,000 after acquiring an additional 189,287 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,653 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,032,000 after purchasing an additional 78,508 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,146,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,293,000 after purchasing an additional 109,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,408,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,866,000 after buying an additional 312,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $146.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.67 and a 200-day moving average of $156.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.70 and a 12-month high of $200.33. The company has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Leerink Partners cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.