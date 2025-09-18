Swedbank AB Increases Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 114.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,819,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,505,019 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $302,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 13.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 13.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,268. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $5,271,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,802,597.06. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $18,397,457. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.04.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $98.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.62 and a 200 day moving average of $102.19. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $80.64 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $145.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

