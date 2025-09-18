Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 1,800 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $81.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.44. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $75.50.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 68.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.