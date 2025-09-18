Sovran Advisors LLC Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 173.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,688,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,498,319,000 after acquiring an additional 68,243 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,101,000 after acquiring an additional 208,598 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,468 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,280,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,401,000 after acquiring an additional 133,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,173,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,746,000 after acquiring an additional 75,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

IWF stock opened at $461.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $443.97 and a 200 day moving average of $403.47. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $465.05. The firm has a market cap of $120.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

