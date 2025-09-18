Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 690 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 758.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 229.9% in the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $215.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $216.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.