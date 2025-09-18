Procyon Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 76.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,814 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 19,318 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,105,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,678,575,000 after acquiring an additional 142,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,949,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,641,715,000 after purchasing an additional 354,463 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,105,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,206,191,000 after purchasing an additional 86,292 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,092,893,000 after purchasing an additional 452,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $988,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $217.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. UBS Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

