Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 615 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average of $48.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $54.86.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

