Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 511.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 price target on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $797.62.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $662.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $718.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $683.93. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total value of $1,362,748.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,760.95. The trade was a 79.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,558,613 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

