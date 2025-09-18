Southern Company (The) $SO Shares Sold by Sunpointe LLC

Sunpointe LLC trimmed its holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $510,229,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 11,230.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,690,000 after buying an additional 1,936,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,210,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,582,126,000 after buying an additional 1,419,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,208,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,794,000 after purchasing an additional 979,756 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 125.4% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,349,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,059,000 after purchasing an additional 750,500 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SO stock opened at $91.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.17. Southern Company has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $96.44.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,795. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.92.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

