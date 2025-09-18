NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Boosts Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $27,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $519.63.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $479.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $473.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.17. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $408.65 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The firm has a market cap of $225.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

