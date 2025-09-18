S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.96 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th.

S&P Global has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect S&P Global to earn $18.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

S&P Global stock opened at $543.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $543.78 and its 200 day moving average is $515.46.

S&P Global last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

