FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 16.900-17.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 18.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $335.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $390.50 and a 200-day moving average of $422.16. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $332.80 and a one year high of $499.87. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $585.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.70 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 23.30%.FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.800-17.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDS. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $415.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $424.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FDS

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total value of $1,320,315.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,650.79. The trade was a 39.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total value of $3,398,665.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,711.68. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,031 shares of company stock worth $5,825,481 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 52.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after buying an additional 38,265 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,269,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,594,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 41.8% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 14,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.