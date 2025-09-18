Professional Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,441 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of BIV stock opened at $78.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.61. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.