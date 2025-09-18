NIKE, Inc. $NKE Holdings Lowered by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,490 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,214 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 46,475 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at $852,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at $1,805,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 20.2% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.0% during the second quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 14,732 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at $56,566,938.84. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.89.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $72.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $106.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $90.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

