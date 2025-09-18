Sunflower Bank N.A. Purchases New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 17.1% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 116,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 16,954 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 21.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 17,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.65.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ MU opened at $159.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.54. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $160.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $179.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total value of $3,716,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 264,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,864,415.52. This represents a 11.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $876,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,664.30. This represents a 23.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,946 shares of company stock valued at $34,242,567 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.