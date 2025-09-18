Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $67,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,598,000 after buying an additional 21,859 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $3,633,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 270,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,624,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $178.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.16 and its 200 day moving average is $140.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.60.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

