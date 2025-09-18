Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Purchased by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its position in Amphenol by 133.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $4,430,802.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,575.04. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $11,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,250. The trade was a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH opened at $118.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $120.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.15. The company has a market cap of $144.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.62.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

