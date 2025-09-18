High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Sells 473 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Chevron by 420.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 119.6% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 0.3%

Chevron stock opened at $159.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $276.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.