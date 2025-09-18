High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $597,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451,401 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,255,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,815,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,846 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 64,544.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,834,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,273 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,705,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.83. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $74.21.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

