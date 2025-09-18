Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Position Cut by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,119,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $256,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,210,000 after purchasing an additional 182,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,933,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,139,000 after purchasing an additional 368,544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,201,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,950,000 after purchasing an additional 421,792 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,597,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,288,000 after purchasing an additional 68,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,262,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 410,340 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $242.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.99. The firm has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3161 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

