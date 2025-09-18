Sarasin & Partners LLP Purchases 9,735 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $185,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Sunpointe LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $939.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.6%

LLY opened at $760.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $719.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $939.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $739.72 and a 200 day moving average of $774.13.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

