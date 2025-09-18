Envision Financial LLC Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Envision Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Envision Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Envision Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $84.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

