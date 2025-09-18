Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 271 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.75 and a 200-day moving average of $87.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

