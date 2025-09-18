Vista Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 294,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Deere & Company by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock opened at $468.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $494.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.02. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $387.03 and a 1-year high of $533.78. The company has a market capitalization of $126.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Melius Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (up from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.87.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

