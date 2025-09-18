Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Stock Holdings Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 924,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 106,956 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $33,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $940,015,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Comcast by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,476,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115,074 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 1,959.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,228,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $488,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586,329 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Comcast by 724.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,160,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $374,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $280,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,434 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.53. The company has a market cap of $119.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

