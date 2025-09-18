Park Capital Management LLC WI Trims Stock Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Park Capital Management LLC WI cut its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,901 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI’s holdings in Target were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 951.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Loop Capital set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.74.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $88.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $161.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

