Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.8% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 125.2% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 285.4% during the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $83.22 on Thursday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.15.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 105.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Loop Capital set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

