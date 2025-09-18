Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 185 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,543,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,335,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,028,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,303,186,000 after acquiring an additional 893,428 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,581,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,482,000 after acquiring an additional 706,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,473,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,737,000 after acquiring an additional 613,124 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO opened at $139.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.89. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.58 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The company has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.69.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $6,550,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total value of $2,249,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 332,399 shares in the company, valued at $48,234,418.89. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $122,637,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,526,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,619,780. The trade was a 16.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 935,000 shares of company stock worth $125,543,790 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

