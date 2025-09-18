Affiance Financial LLC Buys 151 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. InvesTrust grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. InvesTrust now owns 10,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 7,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $202.09 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $204.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

