Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ DVY opened at $139.89 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.